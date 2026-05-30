Mitch Keller News: Hit around in no-decision

Keller did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-9 win over the Twins, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and one walk with five strikeouts over four innings.

Keller was given an early 7-1 lead in the second inning but allowed five runs in the fourth while surrendering five extra-base hits overall. The 30-year-old endured an uneven May, yielding two earned runs or fewer in three starts but 17 total across his other three, resulting in a 5.50 ERA for the month. He'll carry a 4.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 51:20 K:BB across 68.1 innings this season into a road matchup against Atlanta next weekend.