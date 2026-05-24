Mitch Keller News: Posts quality start in win
Keller (5-2) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings.
Keller allowed three baserunners and a run in the fourth inning but was otherwise solid, generating 11 whiffs on 101 pitches while limiting the Blue Jays to one extra-base hit. It was a nice rebound for the 30-year-old after allowing 10 earned runs over his previous two outings, and he's now logged seven quality starts while working into the sixth frame in nine of 11 appearances this season. He'll carry a 3.64 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 46:19 K:BB across 64.1 innings into a home matchup against the Twins next weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Keller See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 1311 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Keller See More