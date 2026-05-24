Mitch Keller headshot

Mitch Keller News: Posts quality start in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 12:36pm

Keller (5-2) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

Keller allowed three baserunners and a run in the fourth inning but was otherwise solid, generating 11 whiffs on 101 pitches while limiting the Blue Jays to one extra-base hit. It was a nice rebound for the 30-year-old after allowing 10 earned runs over his previous two outings, and he's now logged seven quality starts while working into the sixth frame in nine of 11 appearances this season. He'll carry a 3.64 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 46:19 K:BB across 64.1 innings into a home matchup against the Twins next weekend.

Mitch Keller
Pittsburgh Pirates
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