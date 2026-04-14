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Mitch Keller News: Tagged for five runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Keller (1-1) took the loss Monday against the Nationals, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks with three strikeouts across four innings.

Keller had turned in three straight six-inning quality starts to begin the season, so Tuesday was his first hiccup of the 2026 campaign. The Nationals attacked Keller early and often in this one, as the first five batters of the game reached base to push across three runs. CJ Abrams then swatted a solo home run off Keller in the third frame. Keller generated just seven whiffs on 90 pitches and walked four batters for the second time in four starts. The right-hander now owns a 2.86 ERA and 14:9 K:BB across 22 innings. He's slated to face the Rays at home Sunday in his next start.

Mitch Keller
Pittsburgh Pirates
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