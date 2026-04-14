Mitch Keller News: Tagged for five runs in loss
Keller (1-1) took the loss Monday against the Nationals, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks with three strikeouts across four innings.
Keller had turned in three straight six-inning quality starts to begin the season, so Tuesday was his first hiccup of the 2026 campaign. The Nationals attacked Keller early and often in this one, as the first five batters of the game reached base to push across three runs. CJ Abrams then swatted a solo home run off Keller in the third frame. Keller generated just seven whiffs on 90 pitches and walked four batters for the second time in four starts. The right-hander now owns a 2.86 ERA and 14:9 K:BB across 22 innings. He's slated to face the Rays at home Sunday in his next start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Keller See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week10 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 311 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Keller See More