Mitch Keller News: Takes loss in quality start

Keller (1-2) yielded three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings Tuesday, striking out three and taking a loss against Washington.

Keller served up a leadoff homer to James Wood to begin the night but then held the Nationals scoreless until Nasim Nunez's two-run single in the sixth inning. It was Keller's third quality start in four outings this season, but the three punchouts were his lowest total to date. He tossed 67 of 105 pitches for strikes but generated only eight whiffs. Keller now owns a 4.30 ERA with a 17:8 K:BB through 23 innings. He's currently in line for a home matchup against Cleveland this weekend.