Mitch Keller News: Works 5.2 frames in no-decision

Keller allowed four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Tuesday.

Keller began his outing with two scoreless frames before giving up a two-run homer to JJ Wetherholt in the third. The Cardinals tacked on another run in the fourth inning, and the final run on Keller's line came after he was pulled with two outs in the sixth. Keller managed just seven whiffs and three punchouts, and he's had four or fewer strikeouts in seven of his 10 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start in Toronto.