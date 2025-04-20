Mitch Keller News: Yields two runs in no-decision
Keller did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Guardians, pitching five two-run innings while allowing five hits and two walks. He struck out three.
The Pittsburgh right-hander fired 101 pitches in this outing, as he limited the Cleveland lineup to just one extra-base hit. The only blemish on Keller's afternoon was a two-run homer cracked by Steven Kwan in the third inning. After 28 innings, Keller now sports a 4.18 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB. The 29-year-old is currently scheduled to make his next start against the fearsome Dodgers on the road next weekend.
