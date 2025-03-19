Fantasy Baseball
Mitch Spence

Mitch Spence News: Beginning season in bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Spence will begin the season in the Athletics' bullpen, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The A's will go with Joey Estes as their fifth starter over Spence, who allowed nine runs (eight earned) with a 7:3 K:BB over 11.2 innings this spring. Spence is likely to operate in long relief and should be the first guy called upon when the Athletics are in need of a fill-in starter.

