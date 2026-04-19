Mitch Spence News: Heading back to Triple-A
The Royals optioned Spence to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Spence wasn't going to be available for at least a few days after he yielded six earned runs on four hits and five walks while covering four innings and tossing 84 pitches in long relief during Saturday's 13-4 loss to the Yankees, so Kansas City will send him to the minors in exchange for a fresh arm. Mason Black was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move and will give the Royals another right-handed arm capable of covering multiple innings out of the bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Spence See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes44 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week211 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups231 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, July 9284 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, July 9284 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Spence See More