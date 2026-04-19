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Mitch Spence News: Heading back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 7:41am

The Royals optioned Spence to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Spence wasn't going to be available for at least a few days after he yielded six earned runs on four hits and five walks while covering four innings and tossing 84 pitches in long relief during Saturday's 13-4 loss to the Yankees, so Kansas City will send him to the minors in exchange for a fresh arm. Mason Black was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move and will give the Royals another right-handed arm capable of covering multiple innings out of the bullpen.

Mitch Spence
Kansas City Royals
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