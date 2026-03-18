Mitch Spence News: Optioned to Omaha
The Royals optioned Spence to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
The Athletics traded Spence to Kansas City in February, and after surrendering eight earned runs over seven innings during spring training, he will report to Triple-A to begin his tenure with his new organization. The right-hander owns a 4.77 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 236 innings in his big-league career and may be recalled later in the season to provide long-relief help.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Spence See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes12 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week179 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups199 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, July 9252 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, July 9252 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Spence See More