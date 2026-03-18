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Mitch Spence News: Optioned to Omaha

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

The Royals optioned Spence to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

The Athletics traded Spence to Kansas City in February, and after surrendering eight earned runs over seven innings during spring training, he will report to Triple-A to begin his tenure with his new organization. The right-hander owns a 4.77 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 236 innings in his big-league career and may be recalled later in the season to provide long-relief help.

Mitch Spence
Kansas City Royals
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