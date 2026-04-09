Mitch Spence News: Recalled from Omaha
The Royals recalled Spence from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.
Spence gave up eight earned runs over seven innings during spring training but looked much better during his first start at Triple-A, tossing five shutout innings while allowing four hits and zero walks. Now back in the big leagues, the 27-year-old righty will presumably work in a long relief role, replacing Luinder Avila.
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