Mitch Spence News: Sharp in first start

Spence (2-1) earned the win Thursday over the Twins, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

It was an impressive outing for Spence in his first start of the year after opening the year as a reliever. The right-hander needed just 57 pitches to make it through five innings, with the lone blemish coming on a Matt Wallner homer in the fourth. Spence, who came into the day with a 4.38 ERA across 39 innings out of the bullpen, likely earned himself another look in the A's rotation. His next start would likely come next week on the road against the Angels.