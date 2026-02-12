Mitch Spence headshot

Mitch Spence News: Traded to Royals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

The Athletics traded Spence to the Royals on Thursday in exchange for A.J. Causey.

After being DFA'd by the A's on Tuesday, Spence will recapture a 40-man roster spot by moving to Kansas City. The 27-year-old reliever turned in a 5.10 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 84.2 innings last season and will be in the running for a spot in the Royals' Opening Day bullpen. He has two minor-league options remaining, however, so there is a chance he opens the year at Triple-A Omaha instead. Alec Marsh (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

