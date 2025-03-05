Fantasy Baseball
Mitchell Parker headshot

Mitchell Parker Injury: Dealing with neck stiffness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Parker didn't pitch as scheduled Wednesday due to neck stiffness, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Manager Dave Martinez said Parker initially reported the issue Tuesday and is now feeling a bit better, but the team decided to keep him out of action Wednesday as a precaution. The Nats will likely wait until he's back to 100 percent before sending him back on the mound in a Grapefruit League game.

Mitchell Parker
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
