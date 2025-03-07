Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mitchell Parker headshot

Mitchell Parker Injury: Throws bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Parker (neck) threw a bullpen session Friday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Parker had to be scratched from a scheduled appearance in Wednesday's Grapefruit League against the Marlins due to neck stiffness. However, he appears to be feeling better and should be cleared to return to game action soon. Parker is competing for a spot in the Nationals' rotation.

Mitchell Parker
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now