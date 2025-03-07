Mitchell Parker Injury: Throws bullpen session
Parker (neck) threw a bullpen session Friday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Parker had to be scratched from a scheduled appearance in Wednesday's Grapefruit League against the Marlins due to neck stiffness. However, he appears to be feeling better and should be cleared to return to game action soon. Parker is competing for a spot in the Nationals' rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now