Mitchell Parker News: Cleared for next start

Parker (knee) will make his next start Tuesday versus Atlanta at Nationals Park.

Parker's previous start (also against Atlanta) was cut short last Wednesday, when he was struck in the left knee by a 107.2 mile-per-hour comebacker off the bat of Austin Riley midway through the fifth inning. According to Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com, Parker was able to make his between-starts bullpen session Friday without issue, so he's not expected to be operating with any restrictions Tuesday. Through his first nine starts of the season, Parker owns a 3-3 record, 4.32 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 32:24 K:BB across 50 innings.