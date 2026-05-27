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Mitchell Parker News: Collects multi-inning save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Parker gave up two runs on three hits and a walk over three relief innings Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a win over the Guardians. He struck out five.

The 26-year-old southpaw actually fulfilled two separate requirements for a save, as he entered the game with the Nationals ahead 4-1 and stayed in the game the rest of the way after they tacked on a couple insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Parker has worked more than one inning in five of seven May appearances, posting a 5.74 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB through 15.2 innings with two holds in addition to Tuesday's save, but a lack of reliable bullpen options for Washington could keep him in the high-leverage mix.

Mitchell Parker
Washington Nationals
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