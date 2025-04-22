Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mitchell Parker headshot

Mitchell Parker News: Eight innings of one-hit ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Parker (3-1) earned the win against the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four across eight scoreless innings.

Parker made it through eight innings while tossing 99 pitches (69 strikes), yielding only three baserunners while retiring the final 17 batters he faced. Parker has a quality start in all five appearances this season, and his efforts Tuesday lowered his ERA to 1.39, which is fourth-best in the National League. The 25-year-old southpaw will look to earn his fourth win of the season in his next start, which is slated for this weekend at home against the Mets.

Mitchell Parker
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now