Mitchell Parker News: Eight innings of one-hit ball

Parker (3-1) earned the win against the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four across eight scoreless innings.

Parker made it through eight innings while tossing 99 pitches (69 strikes), yielding only three baserunners while retiring the final 17 batters he faced. Parker has a quality start in all five appearances this season, and his efforts Tuesday lowered his ERA to 1.39, which is fourth-best in the National League. The 25-year-old southpaw will look to earn his fourth win of the season in his next start, which is slated for this weekend at home against the Mets.