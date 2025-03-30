Fantasy Baseball
Mitchell Parker News: Goes 6.1 scoreless in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Parker (1-0) earned the win against the Phillies on Sunday, allowing seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 6.1 scoreless innings.

Parker worked around frequent traffic on the basepaths to contain a potent Phillies lineup. Last season, the southpaw posted stark splits, with a 2.65 ERA over 15 home starts compared to a 6.61 ERA in 14 road outings. That trend continued Sunday, and he's set to take the mound at Nationals Park again next weekend against the Diamondbacks.

