Mitchell Parker News: Hurls four frames in spring game

Parker allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four across four innings during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Parker was scratched from his last spring start after feeling stiffness in his neck, but he gained clearance to toss a side session Friday and ultimately took the bump for Monday's exhibition. It's a great sign that Parker was able to eat up four innings in his latest start, likely indicating there isn't much concern about his availability for the start of the regular season.