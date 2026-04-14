Mitchell Parker News: Picks up win in 2026 debut
Parker (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing two hits with no walks and five strikeouts across two scoreless innings.
After PJ Poulin and Miles Mikolas combined to surrender four runs on five hits and two walks with two home runs allowed across 4.1 innings, Parker was called on in relief after he was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day Tuesday. It was a flawless season debut for the left-hander after he failed to make the big-league club out of spring training. With Mikolas continuing to get pummeled to the tune of an 11.49 ERA and six home runs allowed, Parker could be a candidate to replace the veteran in the Nationals' rotation moving forward.
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