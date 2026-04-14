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Mitchell Parker News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

The Nationals recalled Parker from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

He's absorbing the roster and bullpen spot vacated by Jackson Rutledge. Parker boasts a 16:3 K:BB over 13.1 innings in his first three starts with Rochester this season, though that's come with a 6.08 ERA. The lefty will give the bullpen some length behind Tuesday's scheduled starter, Miles Mikolas, who's lasted a total of just 7.1 frames over his last two starts.

Mitchell Parker
Washington Nationals
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