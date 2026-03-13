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Mitchell Parker News: Sent packing to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

The Nationals optioned Parker to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

Parker lost his spot in the Nationals' rotation last season and didn't do enough this spring to get it back, collecting an uninspiring 3:5 K:BB over 3.2 innings during Grapefruit League action. The left-hander should open the season in the rotation at Rochester as he awaits another opportunity with the big club.

Mitchell Parker
Washington Nationals
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