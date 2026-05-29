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MJ Melendez News: Crushes game-winning HR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Melendez went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBI during the Mets' 9-7 extra-inning win over the Marlins on Friday.

Melendez didn't start in Friday's game but came in to pinch-hit in the seventh inning, when his fly ball to left field was enough to bring Bo Bichette home. Melendez made a bigger impact in the 10th frame, when he took Pete Fairbanks deep for a two-run, walkoff home run. Melendez entered the game having gone 2-for-35 with 16 strikeouts over his last 18 outings, but perhaps his big night against Miami was enough to spark a turnaround at the plate.

MJ Melendez
New York Mets
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