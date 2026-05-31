MJ Melendez News: Falling out of favor
Melendez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Melendez will be on the bench for the fourth straight game and appears to have lost hold of his strong-side platoon role at designated hitter. Jared Young will be rewarded with a third consecutive start at DH after going 2-for-6 with a solo home run, a walk and two additional runs over the first two contests of the series.
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