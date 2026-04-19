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MJ Melendez News: Gaining traction in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Melendez will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Melendez will pick up his fourth straight start after going 4-for-10 with two doubles, two walks, one run and one RBI since receiving a call-up from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. With Jorge Polanco (wrist) recently landing on the injured list, Melendez should have a fairly clear path to regular playing time against right-handed pitching, especially while he's wielding one of the hotter bats for a Mets squad that is taking a 10-game losing streak into Sunday.

MJ Melendez
New York Mets
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