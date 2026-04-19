MJ Melendez News: Gaining traction in lineup

Melendez will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Melendez will pick up his fourth straight start after going 4-for-10 with two doubles, two walks, one run and one RBI since receiving a call-up from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. With Jorge Polanco (wrist) recently landing on the injured list, Melendez should have a fairly clear path to regular playing time against right-handed pitching, especially while he's wielding one of the hotter bats for a Mets squad that is taking a 10-game losing streak into Sunday.