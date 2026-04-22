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MJ Melendez News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Melendez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Left-hander Connor Prielipp is on the bump for Minnesota, so the left-handed-hitting Melendez will retreat to the bench after he had started in each of the Mets' previous five games. The Mets will ease Juan Soto (calf) back in following a stint on the injured list by deploying him at designated hitter, but he'll likely resume playing left field on a full-time basis in short order to keep the DH spot open for Melendez. The 27-year-old has posted a 1.014 OPS through his first five games with New York since getting recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and should continue to play regularly versus right-handed pitching so long as he's wielding a hot bat.

MJ Melendez
New York Mets
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