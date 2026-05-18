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MJ Melendez News: Idle against right-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Melendez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Since the calendar flipped to May, Melendez's performance has taken a dramatic step backward. Over 15 games on the month, Melendez has slashed just .138/.286/.207 with one extra-base hit and a 34.3 percent strikeout rate. Now on the bench Monday against a righty starter (Jake Irvin) after most of his previous absences had come versus left-handed pitching, Melendez could be losing hold of his strong-side platoon role.

MJ Melendez
New York Mets
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