MJ Melendez News: Idle against right-hander

Melendez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Since the calendar flipped to May, Melendez's performance has taken a dramatic step backward. Over 15 games on the month, Melendez has slashed just .138/.286/.207 with one extra-base hit and a 34.3 percent strikeout rate. Now on the bench Monday against a righty starter (Jake Irvin) after most of his previous absences had come versus left-handed pitching, Melendez could be losing hold of his strong-side platoon role.