MJ Melendez News: Misses Opening Day roster
The Mets optioned Melendez to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old joined the Mets on a one-year, $1.5 million contract in February after being non-tendered by the Royals at the start of the offseason. Melendez went 4-for-11 with two homers in his four spring games with the Mets but struggled for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, going 0-for-4 with two walks and two strikeouts. He could be up with the Mets at some point this season with Juan Soto, Luis Robert, Carson Benge and Tyrone Taylor set to begin the campaign as the club's top four outfielders.
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