MJ Melendez headshot

MJ Melendez News: Moves to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Melendez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

The Royals often shield the left-handed-hitting Melendez from opposing southpaws, but he'll take a seat Wednesday while the Twins send a right-hander (Joe Ryan) to the hill. Melendez's move to the bench comes while he's gotten off to a horrid start to the season, slashing .115/.258/.154 with a 38.7 percent strikeout rate over 31 plate appearances. If Melendez is unable to turn things around soon, he could find himself out of the lineup versus righties on a more consistent basis.

