MJ Melendez News: On bench against lefty
Melendez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The left-handed-hitting Melendez will take a seat for the second time in the series while the Reds send another lefty (Andrew Abbott) to the bump. Eric Wagaman will step in for Melendez as the Mets' designated hitter and will bat seventh.
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