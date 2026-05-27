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MJ Melendez News: On bench against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Melendez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The left-handed-hitting Melendez will take a seat for the second time in the series while the Reds send another lefty (Andrew Abbott) to the bump. Eric Wagaman will step in for Melendez as the Mets' designated hitter and will bat seventh.

MJ Melendez
New York Mets
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