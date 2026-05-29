MJ Melendez News: Out of Friday's lineup
Melendez is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against the Marlins.
After getting off to a hot start for the Mets, Melendez is just 2-for-35 across his last 18 games. The Mets will go with Jared Young at designated hitter against Marlins right-hander Max Meyer.
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