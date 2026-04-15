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MJ Melendez News: Recalled, serving as DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 3:17pm

The Mets recalled Melendez from Triple-A Syracuse, and he will serve as the team's designated hitter and bat eighth against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Melendez opened the season in Triple-A after failing to make the Mets' Opening Day roster, where he is slashing .216/.286/.431 with one steal (on three attempts), two home runs and three RBI in 56 plate appearances. He'll give the Mets depth in the outfield after Jared Young (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

MJ Melendez
New York Mets
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