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MJ Melendez News: Stays hot Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Melendez went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals.

Melendez launched his second homer of the season Thursday, and he's fared well at the dish overall since being called up from Triple-A Syracuse. Over his first 29 at-bats for the Mets, the 27-year-old outfielder is hitting .345 with five extra-base hits, six RBI and three walks. New York is short on available outfield options, as Juan Soto (forearm) is limited and Luis Robert (back) is on the injured list, so Melendez could play nearly every day in the meantime.

MJ Melendez
New York Mets
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