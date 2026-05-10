MJ Melendez News: Taking seat in series finale
Melendez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
With lefty Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill for Arizona, the left-handed-hitting Melendez will retreat to the bench for the series finale in Phoenix. Austin Slater will enter the lineup as a replacement for Melendez, who has cooled off to begin May by going 3-for-18 with two walks and seven strikeouts.
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