MJ Melendez headshot

MJ Melendez News: Taking seat in series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Melendez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With lefty Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill for Arizona, the left-handed-hitting Melendez will retreat to the bench for the series finale in Phoenix. Austin Slater will enter the lineup as a replacement for Melendez, who has cooled off to begin May by going 3-for-18 with two walks and seven strikeouts.

MJ Melendez
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MJ Melendez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MJ Melendez See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
4 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
5 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
21 days ago