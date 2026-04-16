MJ Melendez News: Two doubles in Mets debut
Melendez went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.
Getting the start at DH and batting eighth in his season debut, Melendez banged out two-baggers against Shohei Ohtani in the third and fifth innings, with the second bringing home the Mets' first run of the night. Melendez could see consistent at-bats against right-handed pitching in the short term while Juan Soto (calf) and others are on the shelf, especially if he keeps supplying a slumbering offense with a spark, but the former Royal's career .216/.297/.389 slash line in the majors doesn't offer much optimism that he'll carve out a long-term spot on the roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MJ Melendez See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East52 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap65 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate175 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, July 29261 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups263 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MJ Melendez See More