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MJ Melendez News: Two doubles in Mets debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Melendez went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Getting the start at DH and batting eighth in his season debut, Melendez banged out two-baggers against Shohei Ohtani in the third and fifth innings, with the second bringing home the Mets' first run of the night. Melendez could see consistent at-bats against right-handed pitching in the short term while Juan Soto (calf) and others are on the shelf, especially if he keeps supplying a slumbering offense with a spark, but the former Royal's career .216/.297/.389 slash line in the majors doesn't offer much optimism that he'll carve out a long-term spot on the roster.

MJ Melendez
New York Mets
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