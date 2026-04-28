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Moises Ballesteros News: Crushes grand slam in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Ballesteros went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's 9-7 loss against the Padres.

Ballesteros, making his second appearance of the season at catcher Monday, put the Cubs back in the game with a grand slam in the fourth inning to give his club the lead, though it wouldn't hold in a high-scoring loss. It has been a monster start to 2026 for the 22-year-old, who's slashing .387/.435/.710 with five homers, five doubles, 16 RBI and 12 runs across 25 games. Chicago has maximized his opportunities against right-handed pitching, with 57 of Ballesteros' 62 at-bats coming against righties.

Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs
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