Moises Ballesteros headshot

Moises Ballesteros News: Delivers two hits off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Ballesteros went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 13-7 loss to the Phillies.

Ballesteros didn't start the contest with Philadelphia trotting out lefty Cristopher Sanchez, but the former made his mark once he did get into the game. This was the third straight two-hit effort for Ballesteros, who is now batting .333 for the season to go along with a .903 OPS. The 22-year-old may continue to sit regularly against southpaws, though he appears to be Chicago's top DH option against righties, particularly due to his recent hot streak.

Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs
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