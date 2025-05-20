Fantasy Baseball
Moises Ballesteros headshot

Moises Ballesteros News: Expected to be sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

The Cubs will option Ballesteros to Triple-A Iowa prior to Tuesday's game in Miami, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

It's expected to be the corresponding move for Ian Happ's (oblique) return from the 10-day injured list. With Happ back in the fold and Seiya Suzuki returning to the designated hitter spot, Ballesteros' playing time would have been cut dramatically. Instead, he will head back to Iowa where he can play regularly. The rookie went 3-for-16 with three RBI and a 1:2 K:BB over five games during his first stint in the big leagues.

Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs
