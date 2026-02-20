Moises Ballesteros News: Expected to report Saturday
Ballesteros (personal) is expected to report to spring camp Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Visa problems have prevented Ballesteros from arriving at spring training, but the issue now seems to be resolved, and he will be able to begin preparing for the regular season. The 22-year-old's poor defense will likely keep him from appearing behind the plate often with the Cubs, but he could see regular time as a DH after posting an .868 OPS in 20 big-league games last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moises Ballesteros See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap10 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues23 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues99 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues127 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026137 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moises Ballesteros See More