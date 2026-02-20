Moises Ballesteros headshot

Moises Ballesteros News: Expected to report Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Ballesteros (personal) is expected to report to spring camp Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Visa problems have prevented Ballesteros from arriving at spring training, but the issue now seems to be resolved, and he will be able to begin preparing for the regular season. The 22-year-old's poor defense will likely keep him from appearing behind the plate often with the Cubs, but he could see regular time as a DH after posting an .868 OPS in 20 big-league games last season.

Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs
