Moises Ballesteros headshot

Moises Ballesteros News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Ballesteros went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run in Friday's 12-4 win over the Mets.

Ballesteros gave the Cubs an early jolt with a three-run bomb in the first inning, which was his third home run of the season. The 22-year-old was eventually lifted for a pinch hitter, but not before he boosted his batting average to .375 and his OPS to a robust 1.034. Ballesteros has competition for playing time as Chicago's primary DH, but his strong play so far is making it hard to keep him out of the lineup.

Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs
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