Moises Ballesteros News: Goes deep in win
Ballesteros went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run in Friday's 12-4 win over the Mets.
Ballesteros gave the Cubs an early jolt with a three-run bomb in the first inning, which was his third home run of the season. The 22-year-old was eventually lifted for a pinch hitter, but not before he boosted his batting average to .375 and his OPS to a robust 1.034. Ballesteros has competition for playing time as Chicago's primary DH, but his strong play so far is making it hard to keep him out of the lineup.
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