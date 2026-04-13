Moises Ballesteros headshot

Moises Ballesteros News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Ballesteros is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

After a string of five consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Ballesteros will take a seat while the Cubs face a tough lefty (Cristopher Sanchez) in the series opener in Philadelphia. Seiya Suzuki will get a day off from playing the outfield and will step in as the Cubs' designated hitter in place of Ballesteros.

Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs
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