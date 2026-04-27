Moises Ballesteros headshot

Moises Ballesteros News: Making first start at catcher

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Ballesteros will start at catcher and bat sixth in Monday's game versus the Padres.

It's the first start and second appearance at catcher this season for Ballesteros, who is slashing .397/.446/.690 with four home runs as the Cubs' primary designated hitter. Most of Ballesteros' playing time is likely to continue to come at DH, but it would be a major boost to his fantasy prospects if he catches enough to gain eligibility at the position.

Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs
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