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Moises Ballesteros News: Moves up in order, hits homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Ballesteros went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Pirates.

With the Cubs struggling to score runs, manager Craig Counsell shook up his lineup Sunday and moved Ballesteros up to the second spot after he hit no higher than fifth in the order in any of the previous 14 games. Ballesteros struck out in the first inning but tagged Bubba Chandler for a solo shot in the third before singling in the fifth. Ballesteros was later pinch-hit for in the seventh. The 22-year-old is now slashing .294/.342/.471 with two home runs, six RBI, five runs scored and a 3:9 BB:K across 38 plate appearances. If he's able to stick near the top of the lineup, Ballesteros should have more opportunities to make an impact in the box score.

Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs
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