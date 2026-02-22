Moises Ballesteros News: Officially with team
Ballesteros reported to spring camp Sunday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Ballesteros has officially joined the Cubs for spring camp after dealing with visa issues entering the United States, Just 22 years old, Ballesteros could compete for the Cubs' DH job after slashing .298/.394/.474 with two homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs across 66 plate appearances for the team in 2025.
