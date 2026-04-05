Moises Ballesteros headshot

Moises Ballesteros News: Playing time trending down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 2:10pm

Ballesteros is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

It's the third straight game on the bench for Ballesteros after he started the first five games of the season. The previous two absences came against a lefty starter, but right-hander Slade Cecconi is taking the ball for Cleveland in Sunday's opener. Alex Bregman is resting his legs as the designated hitter while Matt Shaw handles the hot corner.

Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moises Ballesteros See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moises Ballesteros See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
14 days ago
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
19 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
31 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
31 days ago