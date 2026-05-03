Moises Ballesteros headshot

Moises Ballesteros News: Powers team Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Ballesteros went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Ballesteros snapped an 0-for-16 slump across his previous four games with a strong performance Sunday. Even following the mini cold spell, the 22-year-old is having a tremendous season with a .317/.380/.598 slash line, six home runs and 18 RBI across 30 contests. The Cubs also announced recently that Ballesteros would begin to see more playing time behind the plate, which should only elevate his fantasy appeal once he gains eligibility at catcher in most formats.

Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs
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