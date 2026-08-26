Moises Ballesteros News: Receiving rest Wednesday

Ballesteros is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

The Angels will give the left-handed-hitting Ballesteros a breather for the day game while the Guardians send southpaw Joey Cantillo to the hill. Ballesteros had been including in the lineup in each of the last eight games, making four starts at designated hitter, three at catcher and one at first base while going 7-for-35 (.200 average) with four RBI and three runs.