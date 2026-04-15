Moises Ballesteros News: Riding pine Wednesday
Ballesteros is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Ballesteros had served as the Cubs' designated hitter in six of the past seven games but will be riding pine Wednesday while the Phillies send a tough lefty (Jesus Luzardo) to the hill. Seiya Suzuki will get a day off from playing the outfield and will draw the start at DH in the series finale.
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