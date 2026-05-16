Moises Ballesteros News: Sitting down Saturday
Ballesteros isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
After going eight straight games without a hit, Ballesteros notched a single in Friday's win to break his streak. He'll step out of the lineup to begin Saturday's contest, putting Ian Happ in the DH spot and allowing Michael Conforto to start in left field.
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