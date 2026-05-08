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Moises Ballesteros News: Taking seat Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Ballesteros isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.

Ballesteros will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 at the plate across his last four games. Michael Conforto will step in as the Cubs' designated hitter and bat second.

Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs
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