Moises Ballesteros News: Taking seat Friday
Ballesteros isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Ballesteros will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 at the plate across his last four games. Michael Conforto will step in as the Cubs' designated hitter and bat second.
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